Gemini Group Global Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMNI) Short Interest Down 21.9% in September

Gemini Group Global Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMNI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 715,200 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the August 31st total of 915,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 595,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Gemini Group Global Price Performance

GMNI stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Gemini Group Global has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

About Gemini Group Global

Gemini Group Global Corp. manufactures and distributes electronic cigarettes, e-liquid, and mods. Its products include prohibition juice, wildcat juice, moonshine juice, city gin, cat daddy, and white lightning juice. The company has the strategic alliance with Royal Vapour. The company was formerly known as Hull Energy, Inc and changed its name to Gemini Group Global Corporation in September 2013.

