Gemmer Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,615 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 100.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URA stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,485. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

