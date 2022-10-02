Gemmer Asset Management LLC Acquires 778 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 61.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 864,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,873,000 after buying an additional 330,604 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 160.2% in the second quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 31,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 19,314 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $346,000. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 41.2% in the second quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 734,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,726,000 after buying an additional 214,227 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAI stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.57. 2,450,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,713. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.42. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $30.43.

