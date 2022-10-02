Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 61,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 550,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,127,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 882,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,573,000 after acquiring an additional 76,254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,095,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,574. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15.

