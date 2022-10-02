Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VTV stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.48. 5,167,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,285. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.93 and its 200 day moving average is $138.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.27 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.