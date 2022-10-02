Gemmer Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $25,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,687,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402,362 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,465,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,845,000 after buying an additional 5,260,594 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,838,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,576,000 after buying an additional 3,695,956 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,585,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,074,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,385,000 after buying an additional 179,500 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,609. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $60.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.46.

