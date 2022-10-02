Gemmer Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,461 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 105.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of NYSE PCG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,648,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,277,618. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $13.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). PG&E had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

