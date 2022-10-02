Gemmer Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,615 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 100.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA URA traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $19.82. 1,592,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,485. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06.

