Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 10,249 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,249 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,773,000 after buying an additional 1,889,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,661,000 after buying an additional 195,925 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,779,000 after buying an additional 534,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,116,000 after buying an additional 4,872,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $56.01. The stock had a trading volume of 38,527,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,321,020. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average of $65.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

