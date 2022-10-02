Gems Market Cap Tops $157,233.79 (GEM)

Gems (GEM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Gems has a total market capitalization of $157,233.79 and $28,534.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gems has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gems alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,136.41 or 0.99988252 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00059088 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010450 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00063941 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00082062 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

GEM is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The official website for Gems is gems.org. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org.

Gems Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. Telegram “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.