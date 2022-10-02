Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Short Interest Update

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 27,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gencor Industries in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENC. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 30.5% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 26.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 22.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GENC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,111. The stock has a market cap of $132.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.11 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. Gencor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $29.65 million during the quarter.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

