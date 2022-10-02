Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 411 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,430 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

WMT stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.70. 6,534,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,249,921. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $352.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.69 and its 200 day moving average is $135.61.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

