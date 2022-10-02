Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 240,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 33,955 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,267,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,492,000 after buying an additional 282,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.16. 5,172,913 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.16.

