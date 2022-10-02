Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 403.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,343 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of KLAC traded down $8.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $302.63. 1,641,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,033. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.83 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $353.09 and a 200-day moving average of $342.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLAC. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.00.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

