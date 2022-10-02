Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.92 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,403 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $7,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,381,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,741,000 after buying an additional 3,620,252 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,657,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,610 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 7,792,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,281,000 after purchasing an additional 235,760 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,782 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $25.80. The stock had a trading volume of 13,014,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,196,723. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $38.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.58.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

