Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 38.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,767,000 after purchasing an additional 106,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,963,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.74.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

