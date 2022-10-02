Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 25,893 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,893 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,306,000 after buying an additional 1,461,561 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34,947.1% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,066,000 after buying an additional 1,415,709 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,770.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,366,000 after buying an additional 1,385,335 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,526,000 after buying an additional 1,306,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after buying an additional 986,490 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $127.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,548,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,008. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $127.08 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

