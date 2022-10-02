Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,432 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 450,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,083,000 after buying an additional 15,357 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,650,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 909,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,891,000 after purchasing an additional 81,279 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $693,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,664,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.42. The stock had a trading volume of 582,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,221. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.12. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.24 and a one year high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.256 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.