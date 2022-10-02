Gera Coin Price Hits $0.0007 (GERA)

Gera Coin (GERA) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, Gera Coin has traded 67.5% lower against the dollar. One Gera Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Gera Coin has a market capitalization of $7.57 million and approximately $346,192.00 worth of Gera Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gera Coin Coin Profile

Gera Coin’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gera Coin’s total supply is 10,979,338,837 coins. Gera Coin’s official Twitter account is @GeraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gera Coin’s official website is geracoin.io.

Buying and Selling Gera Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “GERA Coin is a payment-for-delivery app that uses cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. It uses blockchain technology to enable automatic conversion from fiat to cryptocurrency, allowing both crypto and non-crypto users to send payment for deliveries.With the GERA App, users can also send money to their peers, as well as pay for products of merchants who will integrate GERA Coin as one of their payment means.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gera Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gera Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gera Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

