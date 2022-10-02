Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Gestamp Automoción Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GMPUF remained flat at $3.78 during trading hours on Friday. Gestamp Automoción has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $3.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81.

Get Gestamp Automoción alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on Gestamp Automoción from €4.50 ($4.59) to €4.20 ($4.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Gestamp Automoción Company Profile

Gestamp Automoción, SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. The company offers Body-in-White products, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gestamp Automoción Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gestamp Automoción and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.