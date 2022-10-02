Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
OTCMKTS:GMPUF remained flat at $3.78 during trading hours on Friday. Gestamp Automoción has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $3.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81.
Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on Gestamp Automoción from €4.50 ($4.59) to €4.20 ($4.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.
Gestamp Automoción, SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. The company offers Body-in-White products, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches.
