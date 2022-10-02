Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.25 price target for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 16.42.

Getty Images stock opened at 6.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 18.79. Getty Images has a twelve month low of 6.50 and a twelve month high of 37.88.

In other Getty Images news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 1,044,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 9.27, for a total value of 9,682,116.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,733,541 shares in the company, valued at 600,079,925.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,678,077 shares of company stock worth $117,506,870. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

