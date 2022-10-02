Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GVDNY. UBS Group cut their target price on Givaudan from CHF 3,250 to CHF 3,180 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Givaudan from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Givaudan from CHF 3,950 to CHF 3,300 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Givaudan from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Givaudan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,456.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $60.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. Givaudan has a one year low of $58.35 and a one year high of $105.80.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

