Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Global Cord Blood Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CO opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. The company has a market cap of $363.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.50.
Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 5th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $46.88 million for the quarter.
Global Cord Blood Company Profile
Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.
