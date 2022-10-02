Global Indemnity Group, LLC Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

Global Indemnity Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 2,500.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 1.3 %

GBLI opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $320.68 million, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.26. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $27.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $147.86 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%. Research analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Indemnity Group

In other news, insider David S. Charlton purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Reiner Ralf Mauer purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $88,655.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $88,655. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Charlton purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $473,355 in the last three months. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Global Indemnity Group worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

(Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.