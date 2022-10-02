Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Short Interest Down 11.3% in September

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the August 31st total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Gold Reserve Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDRZF remained flat at $1.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. Gold Reserve has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.79.

Get Gold Reserve alerts:

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining properties. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Reserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Reserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.