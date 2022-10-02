Golden Doge (GDOGE) Price Up 29.3% Over Last Week

Golden Doge (GDOGE) traded up 20.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Golden Doge coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Golden Doge has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar. Golden Doge has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $43,598.00 worth of Golden Doge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010833 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069544 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10631555 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Golden Doge Coin Profile

Golden Doge launched on July 9th, 2021. Golden Doge’s total supply is 98,832,507,058,298,400 coins. Golden Doge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Doge’s official website is goldendoge.finance.

Golden Doge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Doge is a community-driven Binance Smart Chain (BSC) meme token that has built a “Golden Vault'' to earn holders a passive income. Following the patented formula of many meme coins before it, Golden Doge levies a 10% fee on every buy and sell transaction, which gets redistributed to existing coin holders.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Doge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Doge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Doge using one of the exchanges listed above.

