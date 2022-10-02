Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Short Interest Update

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 195,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ GDEN traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.89. The company had a trading volume of 343,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,456. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $994.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.69. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.81 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 9.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Golden Entertainment

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GDEN shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.