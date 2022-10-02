Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Purchased by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up 1.1% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter.
Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance
Shares of GBIL stock opened at $99.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.86. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.70 and a 12-month high of $100.09.
