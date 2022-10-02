GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Short Interest Down 12.2% in September

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,840,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the August 31st total of 13,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 17.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDRX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on GoodRx from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on GoodRx to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.67. 2,757,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,027. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $47.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 1,233.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

