Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVW) Short Interest Update

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Gores Holdings VII

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gores Holdings VII by 1,001.4% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 536,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 487,591 shares in the last quarter.

Gores Holdings VII Trading Up 19.8 %

Shares of Gores Holdings VII stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.12. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,147. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23. Gores Holdings VII has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.65.

