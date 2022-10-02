Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the August 31st total of 97,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 196,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Gores Technology Partners II Stock Performance

GTPB remained flat at $9.82 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,647. Gores Technology Partners II has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $9.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gores Technology Partners II

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTPB. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,226,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,548 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,112,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,916,000 after acquiring an additional 862,704 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 173,383 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,113,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 87,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gores Technology Partners II by 904.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,004,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after buying an additional 904,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

Gores Technology Partners II Company Profile

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was inception in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

