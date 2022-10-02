GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Short Interest Up 27.0% in September

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the August 31st total of 5,340,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrafTech International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 56.4% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

GrafTech International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EAF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.31. 2,028,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $13.38.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.67 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 807.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GrafTech International will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

About GrafTech International

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.