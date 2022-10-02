Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Short Interest Update

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 365,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GRPH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Graphite Bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphite Bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Graphite Bio Stock Performance

GRPH stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.17. 104,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.18. Graphite Bio has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $17.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Graphite Bio will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphite Bio by 1,021.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 380,795 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Graphite Bio by 325.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 52,767 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphite Bio by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 204,500 shares during the period. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

