Graviton Trading 5.1% Lower This Week (GRAV)

Graviton (GRAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Graviton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. Graviton has a total market cap of $16.55 million and $28,153.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Graviton has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Graviton Coin Profile

GRAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Graviton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Graviton is an advanced crypto currency based on Bitcoin focused on delivering innovative decentralized applications that use the blockchain and the peer to peer network in new ways. Graviton is a pure Proof-of-Stake coin that was mined over the course of several days during the Proof-of-Work mining phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

