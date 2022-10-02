Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Short Interest Update

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 561,700 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 651,300 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

GNLN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.63. 130,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Greenlane has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $50.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($2.20). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Greenlane will post -8.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 51,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 27,063 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNLN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Greenlane from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Greenlane from $1.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

