Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Short Interest Update

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 561,700 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 651,300 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Greenlane Price Performance
GNLN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.63. 130,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Greenlane has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $50.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35.
Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($2.20). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Greenlane will post -8.08 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNLN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Greenlane from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Greenlane from $1.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
Greenlane Company Profile
Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.
