Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLAHW) Short Interest Update

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLAHW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Price Performance

NASDAQ:HLAHW remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,021. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I stock. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLAHW – Get Rating) by 600.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

