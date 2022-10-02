Handshake Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, Handshake has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Handshake coin can now be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $20.30 million and $78,247.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,138.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00021361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00273791 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00140957 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.32 or 0.00727928 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.07 or 0.00601242 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000891 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 532,698,508 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org.

Buying and Selling Handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

