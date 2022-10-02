Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Short Interest Up 20.5% in September

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 369,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,450.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) from SEK 223 to SEK 244 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) alerts:

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HNSBF opened at $5.75 on Friday. Hansa Biopharma AB has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $5.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24.

About Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplants and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, gene therapy, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an antibody cleaving enzyme therapy that is in phase 3 clinical trial for use in sensitized kidney transplantations patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease; and phase 2 clinical trial for antibody-mediated kidney transplant rejection and Guillain Barré syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.