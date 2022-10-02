Head to Head Survey: Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) vs. Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS)

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) and Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Rover Group shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of Rover Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rover Group and Cannabis Sativa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rover Group -43.25% -8.89% -5.07% Cannabis Sativa N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rover Group $109.84 million 5.56 -$64.05 million ($0.61) -5.48 Cannabis Sativa N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Rover Group and Cannabis Sativa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cannabis Sativa has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rover Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rover Group and Cannabis Sativa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rover Group 0 4 3 0 2.43 Cannabis Sativa 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rover Group currently has a consensus price target of $7.31, suggesting a potential upside of 118.94%. Given Rover Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rover Group is more favorable than Cannabis Sativa.

Summary

Rover Group beats Cannabis Sativa on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rover Group

Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology. Its products under development include Lozenges for relief from throat irritation; Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain; Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC; Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face; Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion; and Lip Garden, an emollient balm. The company also offers Wild Earth Naturals and hi branded men's and women's fashion tee shirts and sweatshirts, as well as caps and coffee mugs through Website, wildearthnaturals.com; and holds intellectual property license for manufacture of medical marijuana edibles. It serves cannabidiol and marijuana industries. The company was formerly known as Ultra Sun Corporation and changed its name to Cannabis Sativa, Inc. November 2013. Cannabis Sativa, Inc. is based in Mesquite, Nevada.

