Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) Short Interest Update

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 85,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Health Assurance Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Health Assurance Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,802. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. Health Assurance Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition by 68.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition by 96.5% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 276,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 135,804 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition by 40.0% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 302,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 86,426 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition by 674.5% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 172,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 150,470 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition by 202.7% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 298,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Health Assurance Acquisition

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

