Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the August 31st total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.62.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

Shares of HCAT stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,877. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $54.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00.

Insider Transactions at Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $70.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.78 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 54.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Duncan Gallagher acquired 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $98,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,730.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,964 shares of company stock valued at $26,306. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 128.9% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 117,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 66,141 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 20.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 870.7% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 46,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daventry Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

Featured Stories

