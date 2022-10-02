Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Update

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 685,200 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 835,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Helius Medical Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) by 296.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP owned about 4.19% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Helius Medical Technologies Price Performance

HSDT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 770,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,119. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.82. Helius Medical Technologies has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $14.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Helius Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:HSDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,506.66% and a negative return on equity of 242.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helius Medical Technologies will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

