Hengehold Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $550.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $666.56 and a 200 day moving average of $660.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $549.56 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.