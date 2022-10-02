Hengehold Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,338,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410,384 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 14.6% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $103,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.87. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

