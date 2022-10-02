Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IJH stock opened at $219.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.30. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

