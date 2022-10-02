Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,484 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $25.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.56. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

