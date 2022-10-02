Hengehold Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $815,548,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,505,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,352 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,233,000 after acquiring an additional 662,907 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.20.

NYSE:CCI opened at $144.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.58. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.18 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

