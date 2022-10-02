Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 1,720 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 3.0% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $20,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,502 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,460,000 after purchasing an additional 900,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,062,000 after purchasing an additional 844,052 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $66.43 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.95.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.