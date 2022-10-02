Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 1,720 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 3.0% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $20,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,502 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,460,000 after purchasing an additional 900,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,062,000 after purchasing an additional 844,052 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $66.43 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.95.

