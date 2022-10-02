Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 418 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $135.16 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $135.05 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.39.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

