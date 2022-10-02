Herbalist Token (HERB) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Herbalist Token has a total market capitalization of $6,090.51 and $1.00 worth of Herbalist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Herbalist Token has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Herbalist Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001304 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000053 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flits (FLS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token Profile

HERB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Herbalist Token’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,499,999,999 coins. Herbalist Token’s official Twitter account is @herbalistoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Herbalist Token is www.herbalisttoken.com.

Buying and Selling Herbalist Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Herb Coin is an open-source PoW/PoS (Proof-of-Work/Proof-of-Stake) cryptocurrency for fast, private and secure microtransactions. The coin is reborn from a previous project also named HerbCoin. “

